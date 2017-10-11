7 things you might be missing as Facebook and Instagram suffer global outages

Facebook and Instagram have suffered a global outage, so naturally everyone has flocked to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

everyone is running back to twitter as if twitter was their ex and fb just cheated on them lmao #facebookdown — Sayed (@Ph4ntomPhoton) October 11, 2017

The Facebook people wondering into Twitter like#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/e80oAvKA8C — KelevRa (@spyke181) October 11, 2017

Thousands of users reported being unable to access the social media sites across Europe including the UK, the United States, South America and the Far East – with almost 90% of problems on Facebook in the UK reported as total blackouts or users being unable to log in.

The hashtag #FacebookDown has of course started trending on Twitter – and some decided to take the opportunity to point out the things they think people are missing while the world’s largest social media site is out of action.

1. Angry uncles, school friends and cats

FB is down but dw your uncle is still angry about brexit, your school friends are still pregnant and cats are still funny #facebookdown — BBC Three (@bbcthree) October 11, 2017

2. Food and shiny nail photos

With #facebookdown please note that posting photos of your dinner, the cake you just made or your shiny nails are against #twitter rules — Daniel Leadbitter (@friday_the_12th) October 11, 2017

3. Pictures of family holidays

Ewww Facebook people better not try to take over Twitter. I don't need to see their family vacation pics #facebookdown — LaurenNYknicks (@AaliyahNevaeh7) October 11, 2017

4. Facebook stalking

Damn, #facebookdown. Right now there are millions of people trying to awkwardly avoid looking at other people on their lunch break. — Ian prince (@Ianprince3) October 11, 2017

5. Taking quizzes

So #facebookdown I was just in the middle of taking a quiz on which flavor chip I am pic.twitter.com/NfKmmBbnG6 — ?Gordon Gartrell (@Rmvno) October 11, 2017

6. Receiving likes

Log: Hour 3. Supplies are dwindling. Morale is low. People running around streets asking strangers to like their pictures.#facebookdown — Charles Clymer?️‍? (@cmclymer) October 11, 2017

7. The core part of your job

On the outages, Facebook, which also owns Instagram, wrote on its developer site: “We are currently experiencing an increased level of API errors. We are investigating the cause and we’ll post updates when we have more information.”

Website Downdetector, which tracks technology failures online, indicated tens of thousands of problems were reported on both social media sites between 3pm and 6pm GMT.