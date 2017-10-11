Advertising
12 touching stories and inspiring words from National Coming Out Day
“Coming out is rarely a singular event. All the days are alive.”
October 11 marks National Coming Out Day, an annual day of awareness and celebration for the LGBT community – and what it means to open up about sexuality.
Founded in 1988 in the US, the day is now also observed in the UK and Switzerland.
Today many overcame fear to reveal a hidden truth about themselves, while others gave words of inspiration to those that did – here are 12 of the most inspiring and wholesome examples.
1. This girl who came out to her family.
2. This guy pointing out coming out doesn’t happen just once.
3. And this girl who agreed.
4. This mum who didn’t seem surprised.
5. These words of encouragement.
6. These awesome housemates.
7. This treasury cat showing his support.
8. This powerful inspiration.
9. This touching throwback.
10. These words of wisdom.
11. This talk show host giving her thoughts.
12. And this creative reminding people to take things at their own pace.
