This new zipwire gives adventurous South Koreans an even longer thrill

Viral News | Published:

Not one for people scared of heights.

Thrillseekers can now get a unique view above parts of South Korea after Asia’s longest zipwire opened.

But the 3,168 metre-long ride is not for everyone. Those without a head for heights – look away now.

The ride sits above treetops in the mountainous part of Hadong and stretches from the top of Gumo Mountain to the grounds of the Gyeongchung Temple.

In comparison, at Zip World Penrhyn Quarry in Bethesda, Wales, users travel down the Big Zipper at speeds well in excess of 100mph. It is billed as the fastest zipline in the world.

