Seth Rogen’s mum used Twitter to contact her son and it’s totally relatable
“When you don’t answer your mom’s phone calls for a day.”
Trying to get hold of a son you can’t get hold of is never simple – but it’s made easier somewhat when that son has more than seven million Twitter followers for you to appeal to.
That’s the handy situation Seth Rogen’s mum, Sandy, found herself in today – and it’s a public message you might recognise.
Naturally, fans on Twitter came to Sandy’s aid.
Even Twitter itself got involved.
While others speculated as to Seth’s whereabouts.
Perhaps he’s with that James Franco fellow he seems to like, or maybe he’s just out at the shops like a normal adult.
In the end, it turned out the searching perhaps wasn’t necessary.
Apparently, Seth hadn’t answered her calls – for a day.
That didn’t stop some relentless hunters from keeping the search going though…
