How Alexander Fleming predicted antibiotic resistance in 1945

The scientist who discovered penicillin predicted a time when antibiotics could become less useful due to frequent or improper use.

Alexander Fleming shared his vision as a cautionary tale when collecting the Nobel Prize for his seminal work in 1945.

Now England’s chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies will repeat the warning about antibiotic resistance while discussing the response of the health and scientific communities to the problem and the need for further action.

Dame Sally Davies (Frantzesco Kangaris/PA)

The story was recently shared by @NobelPrize on Twitter as it prepared to announce this year’s winners.

Fleming, who received his award with Ernst Chain and Sir Howard Florey, said that overdosing was unlikely.

If you use penicillin, use enough! Screenshot from Penicillin discoverer Alexander Fleming’s Nobel Lecture in 1945: pic.twitter.com/sUU59KJ3Cl — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) September 28, 2017

“There may be a danger, though, in underdosage,” he said. “The time may come when penicillin can be bought by anyone in the shops. Then there is the danger that the ignorant man may easily underdose himself and by exposing his microbes to non-lethal quantities of the drug make them resistant.”

Advertising

He then sets out his example.

“Mr X has a sore throat. He buys some penicillin and gives himself, not enough to kill the streptococci but enough to educate them to resist penicillin. He then infects his wife.

“Mrs X gets pneumonia and is treated with penicillin. As the streptococci are now resistant to penicillin the treatment fails. Mrs X dies. Who is primarily responsible for Mrs X’s death? Why Mr X whose negligent use of penicillin changed the nature of the microbe. Moral: If you use penicillin,

use enough.”

A sample of mould that enabled Fleming to discover the antibiotic power of penicillin (Jane Barlow/PA)

Advertising

Great piece ahead of the Call to Action on AMR. We cannot drag our heels – the stakes are too high #StopSuperbugs https://t.co/4os8qdrVqh https://t.co/SDmZxdsGgL — Prof Sally Davies (@CMO_England) October 9, 2017

Antimicrobial drugs are those which destroy harmful microbes. Antibiotics, such as penicillin, are the best known of these drugs, but there are others, such as antivirals, antimalarial drugs and antifungals.

Over time, the microbes have become resilient.

Antibiotic Research UK, which has organised the October 11 event with Dame Sally, is working to combat the resistance and develop new therapies. It fears “if we don’t act now, in 10-15 years’ time many routine medical procedures will become impossible”.

Thank you so much to everyone who has already donated money towards our appeal. We are on our way to our target of £5,000 and hopefully, with your help, we will be able to exceed this figure!Please like and share with your friends and family, and you can donate here: ow.ly/HmNp30eTcRB Posted by Antibioticresearchuk on Sunday, September 17, 2017

Policymakers – we need your help to #StopSuperbugs. pic.twitter.com/jAfQP3zwcG — AMR at Wellcome (@Wellcome_AMR) October 9, 2017

One of the issues is the lack of new antibiotics in development.

In the same month, the UK Government and British research charity the Wellcome Trust joined Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Africa and Switzerland to pledge more than 56 million euro to the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership.

Later this week, government ministers and scientists will be among those meeting in Berlin at an international conference on the topic.