This Thai restaurant really takes its customers’ requests for extra spice seriously

Spice is something restaurants struggle to get right, often because people have such varied tolerance levels to chilli peppers.

Logan Doan was very aware of that when his colleague suggested ordering Thai food to the office one lunch time and, having experienced his fair share of underwhelming “spicy” dishes, the 26-year-old made sure he asked for it extremely hot.

The staff at the restaurant were, seemingly, more than willing to comply.

(Logan Doan)

Further down the receipt you can see the request to the restaurant from Logan’s colleague, Mike, who ordered the food – “make him regret being born”.

So did it? Was his food as spicy as the receipt and the restaurant’s warnings would seem to suggest?

“Sadly, the Pad Thai I received wasn’t that hot to me and I ate it without breaking a sweat,” Logan said.

“Still searching for that Thai place that will actually hurt when I ask for the real heat”.

A quick glance down the Reddit thread where Logan posted his receipt shows more than a few people recounting the times they asked for their Thai meals extra spicy, in graphic detail – so maybe Logan should count himself lucky.