Las Vegas Strip turns down lights to honour victims of mass shooting on one-week anniversary

The lights of the world-famous Las Vegas strip have been dimmed to honour those killed and injured in a mass shooting one week ago.

Hotels and casinos were among buildings which dimmed their signs for ten minutes – the amount of time people were under fire on October 1.

He killed 58 people and injured almost 500 in what became the country’s worst mass shooting.

The marquees of the Las Vegas Strip go dark in a show of unity and strength for the victims and their families. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/dz8T3Oytvz — Vegas (@Vegas) October 9, 2017

When things get dark, Las Vegas Shines #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/dgYdk2EGMd — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 9, 2017

The last time Las Vegas’ lights were dimmed was in December 2015 to mark the death of former basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian.

They have previously been lowered to mark the deaths of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, George Burns and presidents John F Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

The Strip was also darkened after the September 11 terror attacks in 2001.

