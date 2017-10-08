Watch competitors battle it out in the World Conker Championships

Conker enthusiasts gathered in Peterborough on Sunday to sling out their differences at the World Conker Championships.

Hundreds of people gathered for the event, which sees horse chestnut warriors fling conkers at each other for charity – and the money raised goes to help the visually impaired.

“Don’t do a hard downward stroke, because the conker will almost certainly swing down and hit you in the arm!

“You’re probably better aiming from the side,” he said.

Two competitors battle it out (PA)

But there are strict rules to the competition – the organisers provide all conkers and strings.

The contest was nearly scuppered this year when a windy start to conker season meant many fell before they were ripe, but organisers managed to gather enough for a successful competition.