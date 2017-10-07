People are loving this ostrich that’s been spotted wandering the streets of Egypt

An ostrich has been spotted strolling down a road in Giza, Egypt, and of course, someone filmed it and asked what the heck was going on.

مش عارفة اجبهالكوا ازاى بس انا لقيت نعامة تايهة فى الشارع pic.twitter.com/6cC2S1XAV8 — آلاء (@alaasaalah) October 3, 2017

Applied arts student Allaa Salah Eldin Abdo uploaded the video, tweeting: “I don’t know how to tell you this but I found a lost ostrich in the street.”

She’d been trying to get to her English class when she got lost, found herself in the wrong street and face to face with a wandering ostrich.

But the sassy young ostrich started gaining fans.

And why not? With a nonchalant attitude, it clearly wasn’t afraid to stand out from the crowd.

So it doesn’t look like everyone else, who cares?

Advertising

It still had places to go and people to see.

When you don’t fit in with society but u still have to go out to run errands pic.twitter.com/O6COC7h1Za — Nany (@666Nany666) October 4, 2017

The lady in the red headscarf is so relaxed about it all, she barely looks up from her phone.

WHY ARE PEOPLE WALKING BY LIKE ITS NOTHING https://t.co/K8XdXRXXxR — rawan ?? (@msmvrvel) October 4, 2017

Advertising

The ostrich seems relaxed too, like a stroll down the street is something it does often.

Wait, why is she acting like she does this everyday? LOOK HOW CALM! https://t.co/NmLmZozESv — Amal (@amooliaz) October 4, 2017

The real question is, where was the ostrich off to?

or maybe it has to run errands https://t.co/BNn8Sfswds — Hind (@I_hind_I) October 6, 2017

Well it turns out it might not have had a very happy ending at all.

Allaa said responses to her video made it clear that the animal wasn’t lost after all, but belongs to someone in that street who sells ostrich meat.

If it did end up as a burger, at least it inspired us all first.