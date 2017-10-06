Advertising
Now you can write your own sign to fall down behind Theresa May
Procrastination of the highest order.
Theresa May’s conference speech was marred by coughing, a prankster and a sign which fell down a letter at a time.
Now a new website lets you have a little bit of fun at the Prime Minister’s expense – creating your own sign which will tumble from view.
The original sign read: “Building a country that works for everyone” – or at least it did for a while.
The British Drea website is named in reference to another part of May’s speech where she talked of “the British dream”.
People can share a link to their creativity online.
Phrases shared on social media touched on Brexit, Boris Johnson, the value of the pound – and, of course, one particular pre-election comment.
