Now you can write your own sign to fall down behind Theresa May

Viral News | Published:

Procrastination of the highest order.

Theresa May’s conference speech was marred by coughing, a prankster and a sign which fell down a letter at a time.

Now a new website lets you have a little bit of fun at the Prime Minister’s expense – creating your own sign which will tumble from view.

It’s procrastination of the highest order.

The original sign read: “Building a country that works for everyone” – or at least it did for a while.

The British Drea website is named in reference to another part of May’s speech where she talked of “the British dream”.

People can share a link to their creativity online.

Theresa May stands in front of a sign that fall down a letter at a time (theBritishDrea)
Phrases shared on social media touched on Brexit, Boris Johnson, the value of the pound – and, of course, one particular pre-election comment.

