McDonald’s has made its first ever vegan burger and it’s making waves on the internet

McDonald’s has released a meatless burger.

The ingredients? A 100% vegetable based hamburger, consisting of a soybean steak, salad and vegan McFeast dressing. The name? The McVegan of course.

(McDonald’s)

However, if it’s successful the McVegan could be rolled out further afield – and the Finns appear to be big fans.

Hello, my name is McVegan! ? #mcvegan #lihatonlokakuu #sipsikaljavegaani A post shared by Taru R (@trmao) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Meanwhile, others from outside Finland seem to like the idea too.

If the ‘mcvegan’ burger actually happens I’m ready to put on 8 stone. — EV (@EvieMccol) October 6, 2017

For all the positive reviews though, there are of course some naysayers as well.

Advertising

Although, in fairness, it doesn’t appear they’ve tried the burger.

The only reason I'd get a McVegan is if I'm twisted beyond belief at 3am and there's literally no other options — Captain ? (@SolarPapi) October 6, 2017

McDonald’s is testing out a vegan burger called the Mcvegan. That’s a hell Mcno from me. — Tonya (@tonyamiller04) October 6, 2017

From the reaction it’s getting, don’t be surprised to see a meatless burger in a McDonald’s near you in the not too distant future.

And hey, if not and you want one desperately, get to Finland. Like as soon as possible.