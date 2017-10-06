Advertising
McDonald’s has made its first ever vegan burger and it’s making waves on the internet
You can probably guess what it’s called…
McDonald’s has released a meatless burger.
The ingredients? A 100% vegetable based hamburger, consisting of a soybean steak, salad and vegan McFeast dressing. The name? The McVegan of course.
However, if it’s successful the McVegan could be rolled out further afield – and the Finns appear to be big fans.
Meanwhile, others from outside Finland seem to like the idea too.
For all the positive reviews though, there are of course some naysayers as well.
Advertising
Although, in fairness, it doesn’t appear they’ve tried the burger.
From the reaction it’s getting, don’t be surprised to see a meatless burger in a McDonald’s near you in the not too distant future.
And hey, if not and you want one desperately, get to Finland. Like as soon as possible.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.