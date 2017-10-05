Advertising
The reason why you might want to think twice before voting in an Instagram poll
The fact the votes are not anonymous has alarmed some users.
Instagram users are enjoying playing around with a new feature which allows them to attach polls to their pictures.
The new feature, available within Instagram Stories, lets users poll their followers on important topics like whether to have a plain doughnut or one with sprinkles.
The poll works by adding a sticker to a picture in your Instagram Story, then anyone who views it can take part.
Being a creative bunch, the Instagram community has come up with some creative and important things to vote on.
There is one thing you need to know before you set up or, more importantly, vote in an Instagram poll.
Unlike Twitter polls, the voting is not anonymous.
The person who set up the poll gets notifications and a running tally of who has voted which way.
This has caused some perturbation among voters.
Some people are wondering what Instagram is up to.
Some are out there performing a valuable public service.
For others, though, polls are not even the main issue. They just want Instagram back how it used to be.
