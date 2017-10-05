The reason why you might want to think twice before voting in an Instagram poll

Instagram users are enjoying playing around with a new feature which allows them to attach polls to their pictures.

The new feature, available within Instagram Stories, lets users poll their followers on important topics like whether to have a plain doughnut or one with sprinkles.

Introducing an interactive poll sticker in Instagram Stories. What will you ask your friends? https://t.co/XvkDD0l9aH pic.twitter.com/5Tbg5ozKP7 — Instagram (@instagram) October 3, 2017

The poll works by adding a sticker to a picture in your Instagram Story, then anyone who views it can take part.

Being a creative bunch, the Instagram community has come up with some creative and important things to vote on.

Ooh Instagram has polls now (add @crumbler to vote. Results of this poll are binding btw) pic.twitter.com/ZxcIbBmOZO — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) October 3, 2017

i made a friend pls vote for him on my instagram poll @ kristanicolie pic.twitter.com/i0QZ2WkBmT — soft pinecone (@kristanicolie) October 4, 2017

Please go to our Instagram Story (@latelateshow) asap to vote in a very important poll. pic.twitter.com/4XSPh2WmNF — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) October 3, 2017

There is one thing you need to know before you set up or, more importantly, vote in an Instagram poll.

One EXTREMELY CRUCIAL thing to know about Instagram's new poll feature. Votes are NOT ANONYMOUS. pic.twitter.com/f8u9kQOb9w — Haffiz ? (@MHaffizJ) October 4, 2017

Unlike Twitter polls, the voting is not anonymous.

The person who set up the poll gets notifications and a running tally of who has voted which way.

This has caused some perturbation among voters.

Literally after voting on every single Instagram poll this morning only to find out they can see what you voted,thought it was like twitter? — Phil Bermingham (@BerminghamPhil1) October 4, 2017

Instagram just exposed me LOL I didn’t know it shows who voted for what on the poll ?? RIP TO ME — nicolasduartejr (@nicolas_drte) October 4, 2017

Some people are wondering what Instagram is up to.

um instagram is really trying to start some beef by showing who voted what in the new poll feature… — P (@paaaaarsa) October 4, 2017

This new instagram poll things gonna cause so many arguments — Charlotte (@xxchaarlottexx) October 4, 2017

Some are out there performing a valuable public service.

the person who posted the poll on instagram can see who voted. RT to save a life — sofia (@sofiekay_) October 4, 2017

For others, though, polls are not even the main issue. They just want Instagram back how it used to be.