Nobel Peace Prize: What is it and who decides who wins?

The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded on Friday following British success in this year’s awards for literature and chemistry.

There are 318 candidates for the peace prize, of which 215 are individuals and 103 are organisations – but the identities of the nominees are kept secret.

Here is how the winner is chosen and why the prize is awarded in the name of the man who created dynamite.

Why is it a thing?

Alfred Nobel’s silhouette at the Peace Centre in Oslo (rrodrickbeiler/Getty Images)

He wanted one to be for “the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.

Why did he set up the awards?

Nobel did not say why he wanted to set up the awards. He instead left instructions for their creation in his will, along with the majority of his fortune.

Many believe Nobel wanted a legacy beyond “inventor of dynamite”, which is how he was described in an obituary about him which was wrongly published after his brother died.

In the obit, Nobel was reportedly described as a “merchant of death” who had profited from the suffering of others.

Biographer Kenne Fant said this experience left Nobel “obsessed with his posthumous reputation” – so he rewrote his will to ensure future obituaries would be kinder.

How old is it?

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded since 1901, but the awarding committee has found no one “of the importance” necessary to receive it on 19 occasions – most recently in 1972.

The missing years include periods around the First and Second World Wars.

How many people have won it?

Nobel Prize laureates receive a medal, like this one awarded to Gabriel Garcia Marquez (Fernando Vergara/AP)

It has twice been awarded to three people in one year, but Nobel’s will does not allow more than that.

Twenty-three organisations have been awarded the prize, including the International Committee of the Red Cross three times.

Has anyone turned it down?

Henry Kissinger, left, and Le Duc Tho (Michel Lipchitz/AP)

He was awarded the prize for his work negotiating an armistice in Vietnam in 1973, the same year as US diplomat Henry Kissinger, who he believed violated the truce they had agreed.

Controversial winners include Kissinger, Portuguese neurologist Antonio Egas Moniz, who devised the lobotomy, and Aung San Suu Kyi, who won in 1991 for her non violent struggle in Burma. The country’s de factor leader has recently been criticised for her apparent defence of the country’s treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority.

There is no procedure available for a Nobel Peace Prize to be revoked.

Who decides the winners?

The Nobel Peace Center in Oslo (rrodrickbeiler/Getty Images)

Members of the government are barred from sitting on the committee.

It’s the only prize determined by a Norwegian committee, with the others determined in Sweden. Nobel did not say why he wanted it that way.

Who was the most recent winner?

Juan Manuel Santos (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

How many women have won?

Malala Yousafzai (Joe Giddens/PA)

Malala, now a student at Oxford University, was 17 at the time, making her the youngest recipient of the prize.