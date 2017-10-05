Advertising
Burger King has used Stephen King’s It to mock its toughest competitor
The in-cinema prank turned the film into the fast food firm’s longest ever advertisement.
Burger King has shrewdly turned Stephen King’s It into one of the world’s longest adverts – and had a jab at its biggest competitors in the process.
Setting up in a cinema in Germany, where the film adaptation has just had a record-breaking opening weekend, Burger King Deutschland had a special surprise for viewers before the credits rolled.
“The moral is: never trust a clown,” read Burger King’s message.
Which fast food chain has a clown as its primary mascot?
