Menu

Advertising

Burger King has used Stephen King’s It to mock its toughest competitor

Viral News | Published:

The in-cinema prank turned the film into the fast food firm’s longest ever advertisement.

Burger King has shrewdly turned Stephen King’s It into one of the world’s longest adverts – and had a jab at its biggest competitors in the process.

Setting up in a cinema in Germany, where the film adaptation has just had a record-breaking opening weekend, Burger King Deutschland had a special surprise for viewers before the credits rolled.

“The moral is: never trust a clown,” read Burger King’s message.

Which fast food chain has a clown as its primary mascot?

Idea GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY
Viral News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

News

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News