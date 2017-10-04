Menu

Advertising

Watch: Real police shoot at a movie actor dressed as an armed robber

Viral News | Published:

The studio had not told officers they were filming in the area.

Bodycam footage has emerged of a policeman in the US shooting at an actor who was filming a movie.

The man was playing a robber, wearing a mask and carrying a prop gun, when he was approached by officers in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The movie makers, Montgomery County Movies, had not notified authorities that they would be filming the scene at Backstep Brewery in Green Street.

No one was hurt in the incident and no charges were filed against anyone involved.

“The bad part is all the cameras and everything were inside the bar,” Sergeant Kim Riley told Fox. “So there was nothing outside telling people that this was a film set.”

Duff gets on the ground
The actor gets to the ground (Crawfordsville Police Department)

“We’re such a small company, we’ve been filming three to four years and we’ve just never thought about it,” the studio’s owner Philip Demoret told WLFI. “We just went in there and did what we normally do.”

Viral News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

News

World News

UK News

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News