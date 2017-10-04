Watch everything that went wrong during Theresa May’s speech

It’s safe to say Theresa May suffered through her keynote speech at the end of the Tory conference.

From letters falling from the logo behind her, to her persistent coughing fit, it just wasn’t the PM’s day.

And of course, there was the moment a prankster managed to hand her a fake P45 tax form.

Here’s a recap of what went on.

She had to pause for a drink of water, but carried on regardless.

Then comedian Lee Nelson gave her what looked like a P45 form before being escorted off the premises. She even took the piece of paper off him.

After all that, parts of the logo on the backdrop behind her began to fall as she spoke.

At least chancellor Philip Hammond gave her a cough sweet.