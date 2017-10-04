Everyone’s wondering why Theresa May wore a bracelet featuring communist Frida Kahlo during her dramatic speech

Theresa May’s speech at the Tory conference was eventful to say the least.

Her message was marred by a persistent cough, letters falling off the slogan on the backdrop behind her, and a prankster presenting her with what looked like a P45.

But eagle-eyed viewers noticed something else – for some reason she chose to wear a bracelet featuring noted Communist Party member Frida Kahlo.

That bracelet close up (Joe Giddens/PA)

A noted feminist and LGBTQ icon, she was famed for her self-portraits and left-wing beliefs – and met her husband, artist Diego Rivera, through friends in the Communist Party.

She was also disabled after suffering from polio as a child and an accident in her teens.

The artist’s politics were pretty much at odds with May’s policies.

"I must fight so that the little positive things that my health allows me to do might be pointed toward helping the revolution." Frida Kahlo — Ellie Mae ?'Hagan (@MissEllieMae) October 4, 2017

Advertising

Kahlo even had an affair with Leon Trotsky, the Marxist revolutionary leader, after he was exiled to Mexico.

Some pointed out how ironic it was that the PM was decorating herself with images of a figure like Kahlo.

Lol @ Theresa May wearing Frida Kahlo bracelet. A disabled bisexual woman of colour and a Communist to boot. Sure they would have got along! — Cosmo Godfree (@cosmo_godfree) October 4, 2017

Others weren’t happy that the PM had hijacked another trend.

Advertising

First she came for leopardskin. Then she came for kitten heels. Now Frida Kahlo. Too far. — Viv Groskop (@VivGroskop) October 4, 2017

Some suggested May’s general bad luck on stage might have been the work of Kahlo’s vengeful spirit, punishing the PM for wearing her picture.

“When the ghost of Frida Kahlo comes back to strangle you to death for abusing her image and everything she ever stood for,” tweeted Ash Sarkar, along with a picture of May struggling, spluttering over her glass of water.