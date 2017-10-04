Menu

Advertising

Can you guess why Mochi here is a Guinness World Record holder?

Viral News | Published:

Hint: She’s a slobbery sort…

Mochi the dog is a lick above the rest – quite literally.

The St Bernard holds the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue on a dog – packing a whopping 18.58 cm (7.31 inches) in her slobbery chops.

Mochi with Carla
(Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records)

Dirt, dust and leaves also often stick to it, whilst its cumbersome size means she needs help picking things up off the floor and eating treats.

Mochi with the record
(Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records)
Mochi yawning
(Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records)

Mochi’s record is included in Guinness World Records’ new book, Amazing Animals, all about the creatures destined for their footnote in history.

Advertising

Mochi lying down
(Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records)

“It takes a sideways look at our favourite pets and wild animals.

“So alongside the classic fastest, largest and tallest record-holders, you’ll find the most talented, most followed and most pampered creatures on Earth.”

Viral News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

News

World News

UK News

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News