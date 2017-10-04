Can you guess why Mochi here is a Guinness World Record holder?

Mochi the dog is a lick above the rest – quite literally.

The St Bernard holds the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue on a dog – packing a whopping 18.58 cm (7.31 inches) in her slobbery chops.

(Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records)

Dirt, dust and leaves also often stick to it, whilst its cumbersome size means she needs help picking things up off the floor and eating treats.

(Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records)

(Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records)

Mochi’s record is included in Guinness World Records’ new book, Amazing Animals, all about the creatures destined for their footnote in history.

Advertising

(Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records)

“It takes a sideways look at our favourite pets and wild animals.

“So alongside the classic fastest, largest and tallest record-holders, you’ll find the most talented, most followed and most pampered creatures on Earth.”