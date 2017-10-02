Menu

This is everything we know about the Las Vegas shooting

At least 20 people are known to have died during the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

At least 20 people have been killed and 100 injured during a gun attack at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

The city’s sheriff said his officers killed the suspect on the 32nd floor of a hotel near the gig venue, after bullets were fired down into the 40,000-strong crowd.

What happened?

The performance stopped and started before the noises began again and the performers fled the stage.

Witnesses said they saw the flash of gunfire on the upper floors of a nearby hotel tower overlooking the venue.

A police officer takes cover behind a truck (John Locher/AP)

They also shut down part of the city’s famous Strip and asked the public not to risk giving away the positions of officers on social media.

Just a few minutes later, the department said a suspect was “down” but gave no more details.

At half past midnight local time, they tweeted: “At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters.”

Who was the shooter?

Police officers enter the Mandalay Bay resort and casino (John Locher/AP)

Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the man was confronted by officers on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, which is across the road from the festival venue.

The sheriff described it as a “lone wolf” attack but police are looking to speak to the suspect’s room mate as a person of interest.

Who has been injured?

A police officer runs along a pavement near the shooting (John Locher/AP)

Bakersfield Police Department said a handful of their staff had been at the festival.

None of the victims have yet been named.

