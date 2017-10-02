This is everything we know about the Las Vegas shooting

At least 20 people have been killed and 100 injured during a gun attack at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

The city’s sheriff said his officers killed the suspect on the 32nd floor of a hotel near the gig venue, after bullets were fired down into the 40,000-strong crowd.

What happened?

Shots fired! Barelly made it out with @breskags. Scariest moment of my life. They just kept firing and firing. Please god let everyone be ok A post shared by Russell Bleck (@rtbleck) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

The performance stopped and started before the noises began again and the performers fled the stage.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Witnesses said they saw the flash of gunfire on the upper floors of a nearby hotel tower overlooking the venue.

A police officer takes cover behind a truck (John Locher/AP)

Advertising

They also shut down part of the city’s famous Strip and asked the public not to risk giving away the positions of officers on social media.

Please do not livestream or share tactical positions of our officers on scene. This may put emergency responders in danger. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Just a few minutes later, the department said a suspect was “down” but gave no more details.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Advertising

At half past midnight local time, they tweeted: “At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters.”

Who was the shooter?

Police officers enter the Mandalay Bay resort and casino (John Locher/AP)

Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the man was confronted by officers on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, which is across the road from the festival venue.

The sheriff described it as a “lone wolf” attack but police are looking to speak to the suspect’s room mate as a person of interest.

Who has been injured?

A police officer runs along a pavement near the shooting (John Locher/AP)

Bakersfield Police Department said a handful of their staff had been at the festival.

None of the victims have yet been named.