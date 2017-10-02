The world of sport is sending its thoughts to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting

The world of sport has sent thoughts, condolences and prayers to those in Las Vegas who were affected by a mass shooting where at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 others injured.

The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing on Sunday night at the end of the three-day festival in front of a crowd of more than 22,000 when the gunman opened fire from inside the 44-floor Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street on Las Vegas Strip.

Sporting organisations such as Major League Baseball and others have tweeted their thoughts and condolences to those affected.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy in Las Vegas. — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2017

Heartfelt condolences to the victims, families & those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. — NBA (@NBA) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts are with the victims, loved ones, and all those affected by the tragic events in Las Vegas. — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 2, 2017

We are heartbroken by this tragedy and stand with the people of Las Vegas. The hockey community offers condolence and comfort. — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2017

The thoughts of everyone at U.S. Soccer are with the victims of the attack in Las Vegas and their loved ones. — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 2, 2017

US athletes also sent messages from social media – World Cup-winning soccer player and goalkeeper Hope Solo said: “There is too much hate in the world.”

What happened in Las Vegas is devastating. There is too much hate in the world. My heart is broken for everyone affected. #stopthehate — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) October 2, 2017

Meanwhile, former boxer Mike Tyson said: “Let’s not let hate win. Be kind to one another.”

Sad day. Love and prayers #lasvegas. Let's not let hate win. Be kind to one another. #FightHatewithLove — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 2, 2017

And the world of wrestling sent messages of support to those affected as well.

I am at a total loss for words over the senseless tragedy in Las Vegas. My heart goes out to the innocent victims and their families. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 2, 2017

Vegas. Heart breaks. Prayers, love, support and strength to the victims and their families. Hug our loved ones that much tighter today. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2017

Chicago Cubs baseball player Kris Bryant said he was “heartbroken”.

Heartbroken to see what has happened in my hometown. Grateful that my family & friends are safe. Thoughts and prayers to all those affected. — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) October 2, 2017

Teams from a variety of America’s favourite sports also sent messages of support.

Hockey.

American Football.

Our deepest sympathies go out to those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 2, 2017

Baseball.

We are deeply saddened by today's tragic news. Las Vegas and the families affected by this tragedy are in our thoughts and prayers. — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 2, 2017

Soccer.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by last night's tragedy in Las Vegas. — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) October 2, 2017

Basketball.

Thoughts and prayers for those killed and injured in Las Vegas as so many there and elsewhere deal with this tragedy. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 2, 2017

And athletes past and present sent messages of support too.

From Barcelona footballer Arda Turan…

What a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Las Vegas. — Arda Turan (@ArdaTuran) October 2, 2017

… to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton…

Lost for words… I'm truly heartbroken by what's happened in Las Vegas. I'm praying for all the families affected ?? pic.twitter.com/OWKpISUm21 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 2, 2017

… and retired snooker legend Ken Doherty.

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected in Las Vegas today ❤️? #GunControlNow #PrayForVegas — Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) October 2, 2017

The world of sport is thinking of Las Vegas.