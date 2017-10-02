Advertising
The world of sport is sending its thoughts to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting
The mass shooting is the deadliest in modern US history.
The world of sport has sent thoughts, condolences and prayers to those in Las Vegas who were affected by a mass shooting where at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 others injured.
The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing on Sunday night at the end of the three-day festival in front of a crowd of more than 22,000 when the gunman opened fire from inside the 44-floor Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street on Las Vegas Strip.
Sporting organisations such as Major League Baseball and others have tweeted their thoughts and condolences to those affected.
Advertising
US athletes also sent messages from social media – World Cup-winning soccer player and goalkeeper Hope Solo said: “There is too much hate in the world.”
Meanwhile, former boxer Mike Tyson said: “Let’s not let hate win. Be kind to one another.”
Advertising
And the world of wrestling sent messages of support to those affected as well.
Chicago Cubs baseball player Kris Bryant said he was “heartbroken”.
Teams from a variety of America’s favourite sports also sent messages of support.
Hockey.
American Football.
Baseball.
Soccer.
Basketball.
And athletes past and present sent messages of support too.
From Barcelona footballer Arda Turan…
… to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton…
… and retired snooker legend Ken Doherty.
The world of sport is thinking of Las Vegas.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.