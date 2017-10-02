Police forces across America are sending their support to officers in Las Vegas

Police forces across the US and around the world are sending support to their colleagues in Las Vegas following a mass shooting.

We are with you @LVMPD. You ran into gunfire to save lives. You made a difference. Law Enforcement stands with you today and always. — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) October 2, 2017

At least 58 people have been killed and 515 people wounded after a man opened fire into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The lone shooter, identified by police as 64-year-old white Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, took aim from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. He also took his own life.

The incident is the most deadly mass shooting in modern US history.

As investigation work continues, social media is awash with support from police forces paying tribute to the work of officers.

Shoutout to all the brave working the tragedy in LasVegas!!!!#stayawesome — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts go out to those impacted by the #LasVegasShooting. #OPD stands with @LVMPD and the other first responders. #vegasstrong https://t.co/Va3gUa9KHK — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) October 2, 2017

Our ?s are with @LVMPD & all those who lost their lives & were injured over night in this senseless tragedy #Pray4Vegas #PrayForLasVegas https://t.co/8Xxh5vfyev — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 2, 2017

Messages of support for the #ThinBlueline even came from outside the US.

Condolences and thoughts are with the victims, families and especially police who once again acted with amazing bravery #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/1O5qHTJqku — Grant Edwards (@CmdrAmericas) October 2, 2017

Forces were also showing their support and sympathies to those affected and the city of Las Vegas as a whole.

SBPD sends its condolences to the people of Las Vegas & all affected following this horrific event. We are with you, #LasVegas. Be strong. — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with you Las Vegas, stay strong! pic.twitter.com/98SxZaLBwP — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 2, 2017

Mass shooting in Las Vegas beyond sad. Heart & prayers go out to victims & their families & to all traumatized by the violence. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 2, 2017

Our deepest condolences & prayers are with those tragically killed & injured in last night's unspeakable attack in Las Vegas. — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 2, 2017

In New York, Police Commissioner James O’Neill spoke about the shooting at the city’s annual domestic violence awareness conference and offered prayers.

He said: “I want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the city of Las Vegas.”

“We’re keeping everyone affected by the events in Las Vegas in our thoughts and I ask that you do as well.” @NYPDONeill during #DVAM2017 pic.twitter.com/Iq69iDtsBc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2017

In an address to the country, US president Donald Trump called the attack “an act of pure evil” and added: “In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has.”