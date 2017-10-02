Advertising
Police forces across America are sending their support to officers in Las Vegas
Messages are flooding social media in the wake of the deadly shooting at a festival.
Police forces across the US and around the world are sending support to their colleagues in Las Vegas following a mass shooting.
At least 58 people have been killed and 515 people wounded after a man opened fire into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
The lone shooter, identified by police as 64-year-old white Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, took aim from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. He also took his own life.
The incident is the most deadly mass shooting in modern US history.
As investigation work continues, social media is awash with support from police forces paying tribute to the work of officers.
Messages of support for the #ThinBlueline even came from outside the US.
Forces were also showing their support and sympathies to those affected and the city of Las Vegas as a whole.
In New York, Police Commissioner James O’Neill spoke about the shooting at the city’s annual domestic violence awareness conference and offered prayers.
He said: “I want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the city of Las Vegas.”
In an address to the country, US president Donald Trump called the attack “an act of pure evil” and added: “In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has.”
