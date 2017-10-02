People online think they know what they would do if they woke up as Kim Jong Un

So here’s a question. What would you do if you woke up tomorrow and you were Kim Jong Un?

Assuming you’re fluent in Korean, how would you navigate your country out of the international doghouse?

“Without getting assassinated by your commanders,” Reddit user KJ_RD asked, “how do you transition North Korea and its people from an Orwellian state of despair to a prosperous nation so you can then ride your fame to launch your career in music?”

The internet, as always, knew exactly what it would do to sort out the international crisis. And launch a young leader’s music career.

Maybe the Korea leader just wants to dance. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service /AP)

“Probably cut a deal whereby [North Korea] disarms, receives formal protection from China, in return for tech contracts and technology for mining the vast fortune of rare-earth minerals they are sitting on,” suggested Max_Fenig.

China is the country’s only real ally and trade partner, and even they are beginning to enforce UN sanctions against the country.

If Kim Jong Un wanted to drop an album he probably could (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Then, once those generals were happy, “use the profit motive to reward my cabinet, and make everyone richer by creating a faux-democratic state like China.”

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Others didn’t take the question so seriously.

“Visit the border and run across it. Get my own South Korean reality TV show where I live in a penthouse in Gangnam,” was user neubs’ contribution.

“The real question is,” said user Ganongeek, “if I’m in Kim-Jong’s body, is he in my body?”

The wide leg trousers that launched a thousand potentially nuclear missile tests (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

“I pretend I am launching a missile at South Korea, but it’s a dud,” said user Atlas_Black.

“It lands in South Korea without exploding and has a note attached to it that reads, ‘I’m sorry. I’ve been held captive by my generals since my father died… I surrender. Come save me. I just want to dance.’

“Obviously, after that, I’m given an interview on a small time channel like E!, and when the cameras are rolling, I begin to sing,” they said, “But the truth is I’m auditioning. Auditioning for anyone out there that is listening and can make me a star.”

After an initial collaboration with Katy Perry, the user then said they would “Kardashian my way to fame”.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Another had an entire eight-step plan.

Firstly assassinating “a sizeable majority of all my high-level commanders”, before donating all military resources to China.

“Plow former grotesquely large military budget into agriculture, information technology, and renewable energy,” continued user descuidadojose, and “blame father for everything and say I only waited this long to be sure the transition would go smoothly.”

Step six would be to “Release ‘Gangnam Style’ again, but starring me and set in Pyongyang” while step seven was simply multiple dollar signs.

How would you turn North Korea into a prospering nation? (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

But some wondered if the original poster was just trying to crowd source his way out of impending nuclear disaster.

“Kim, is that you?” asked one user, while another asked if it was the almighty leader himself who had “just turned a corner in therapy or something”.