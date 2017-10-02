Menu

KFC’s Double Down is arriving in the UK, and fans are very much ready for it

As “sandwiches” go, this is quite a sight.

KFC’s legendary Double Down has a long and storied history, and it looks as if a new chapter is about to be written in the UK.

The Double Down is a “sandwich” that replaces the bread with chicken, with a filling of bacon, cheese and barbecue sauce – it’s pretty indulgent.

And for the first time the sandwich-of-sorts is coming to the UK – with reports suggesting that it will be available for six weeks from October 9, fans will have until the end of November to try the creation.

It looks as though there’ll be plenty of demand.

A monumental occasion for some.

And a time to celebrate for others.

Will the Double Down live up to the hype?

