KFC’s Double Down is arriving in the UK, and fans are very much ready for it

KFC’s legendary Double Down has a long and storied history, and it looks as if a new chapter is about to be written in the UK.

The Double Down is a “sandwich” that replaces the bread with chicken, with a filling of bacon, cheese and barbecue sauce – it’s pretty indulgent.

Long live the Double Down. Back to the vault it goes 5/25. pic.twitter.com/PyibIW0Ouv — KFC (@kfc) May 22, 2014

And for the first time the sandwich-of-sorts is coming to the UK – with reports suggesting that it will be available for six weeks from October 9, fans will have until the end of November to try the creation.

Double Down – 09.10.17Double Down – 09.10.17 pic.twitter.com/f8aqpdMNuY — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 2, 2017

It looks as though there’ll be plenty of demand.

A monumental occasion for some.

Advertising

That moment when you find out @KFC_UKI is finally bringing the Double Down out in this country! GET IN MY FACE!!! pic.twitter.com/joQerzAEdT — Steve Dawson (@TopRopeElbow) October 2, 2017

And a time to celebrate for others.

Will the Double Down live up to the hype?