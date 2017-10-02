How a Taylor Swift song is helping to stop people from using phones when driving

Taylor Swift is letting her reputation do the talking as her latest album drops single-by-single into our playlists.

Now a transport agency in the US is hoping her star quality will help their campaign to stop people using their phones when driving.

(Zero Fatalities/Iowa Department of Transport)

It reads “Old Taylor can’t come to the phone.. She’s driving.”

In Look What You Made Me Do, Swift sings: “I’m sorry the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.. Why? ‘Cos she’s dead.”

But on Mondays they share information about road deaths along with a pithy message as part of the Zero Fatalities scheme which has been running since 2013.

If you don't get the message today – ask the nearest millennial. https://t.co/RnUAg8GpyS pic.twitter.com/GPSVXQ1WI9 — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) October 2, 2017

The message is also shared across social media, but fearing some people might not get this week’s reference Iowa Department of Transport suggests anyone confused should “ask the nearest millennial”.

For 24 hours, the Swift-inspired sign will be visible on 70 permanent message boards across Iowa and smaller boards in the city of Des Moines and some Iowa rest areas.

(Zero Fatalities/Iowa Department of Transport)

“Even when someone disagrees with the messages, it give us a chance to start a conversation about traffic safety that we would not have had otherwise.”

(Megan Reuther/Facebook)

Iowa DOT is using its sassy messages to warn drivers about being distracted at the wheel.

In Iowa, using your phone to do anything but talk or navigate is illegal. But that doesn’t mean those “legal” uses are… Posted by Iowa Department of Transportation on Monday, October 2, 2017

A special effort is paid to making sure they “push beyond traditional government tone.”

Bramble added: “They are crafted to grab attention and reach a variety of audiences through different techniques including the use of humour, references to pop culture, emotional connection, and more.”

People can suggest messages on the dedicated Zero Fatalities website.