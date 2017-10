The Tate Modern’s famous Turbine Hall has been turned into a playground thanks to a new exhibit – and more of London could soon follow.

The exhibit, aptly named One Two Three Swing! and designed by Danish artists Superflex, features a series of interconnected, three-seater swings.

(Yui Mok/PA)

