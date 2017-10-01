Advertising
Everything you need to know about the Catalan referendum
Violent clashes are taking place in Barcelona and other areas of the Spanish region as would-be voters face off against police.
Spanish riot police have smashed their way into polling stations to try to halt a disputed independence referendum and fired rubber bullets at protesters outside a Barcelona polling station.
The officers opened fire on Sunday morning while clearing protesters who were trying to prevent cars from the national police force from leaving after officers confiscated ballot boxes from the voting centre.
Why do some in Catalonia want a referendum?
Over previous centuries, the language and culture of the Catalan region was suppressed by successive Spanish governments. After the death of dictator Francisco Franco, Catalan culture experienced a resurgence, along with calls for independence.
Currently, Catalonia is one of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions and enjoys a relatively large level of autonomy, except over the areas of infrastructure and taxes. It is one of Spain’s wealthiest regions with its own language and a population of 7.5 million.
However, not all in the region agree. As some went to cast ballots, other citizens boycotted the vote – and even protested against it – calling for a united Spain.
Is the referendum legally binding?
The Spanish government and its security forces are trying to prevent voting in the referendum. Spain’s Constitutional Court has suspended the vote, but regional separatist leaders pledged to hold it anyway, promising to declare independence if the “yes” side wins. They have called on 5.3 million eligible voters to cast ballots.
Are people being allowed to vote?
In the days before the vote, more than 10 million ballot papers were confiscated and key officials arrested.
In the hours before the polls opened, police moved to seal off many voting centres. But some centres were filled with activists determined to hold their ground.
Spanish riot police forcefully removed a few hundred would-be voters from a polling station at a school in Barcelona, with footage of the incident showing violent clashes.
Police have also stormed other community centres and schools designated as polling stations by the Catalan regional authorities.
So far, Catalonia’s government has said 337 people have been injured in the clashes, some seriously.
How is the world reacting?
Nicola Sturgeon, head of the Scottish National Party, called on the Spanish authorities to let the vote press ahead peacefully.
Jeremy Corbyn condemned “police violence against citizens”, and the Belgian prime minister called for political dialogue.
