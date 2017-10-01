Everything you need to know about the Catalan referendum

Spanish riot police have smashed their way into polling stations to try to halt a disputed independence referendum and fired rubber bullets at protesters outside a Barcelona polling station.

The officers opened fire on Sunday morning while clearing protesters who were trying to prevent cars from the national police force from leaving after officers confiscated ballot boxes from the voting centre.

Why do some in Catalonia want a referendum?

Over previous centuries, the language and culture of the Catalan region was suppressed by successive Spanish governments. After the death of dictator Francisco Franco, Catalan culture experienced a resurgence, along with calls for independence.

Currently, Catalonia is one of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions and enjoys a relatively large level of autonomy, except over the areas of infrastructure and taxes. It is one of Spain’s wealthiest regions with its own language and a population of 7.5 million.

Pro-Spanish unity demonstrators march in downtown Barcelona on Sunday (Enric Marti/AP)

However, not all in the region agree. As some went to cast ballots, other citizens boycotted the vote – and even protested against it – calling for a united Spain.

Advertising

Is the referendum legally binding?

One of the ballot papers printed for the vote (Bob Edme/AP)

The Spanish government and its security forces are trying to prevent voting in the referendum. Spain’s Constitutional Court has suspended the vote, but regional separatist leaders pledged to hold it anyway, promising to declare independence if the “yes” side wins. They have called on 5.3 million eligible voters to cast ballots.

Are people being allowed to vote?

Advertising

A woman celebrates casting her ballot in Gracia, Barcelona (Bob Edme/AP)

In the days before the vote, more than 10 million ballot papers were confiscated and key officials arrested.

In the hours before the polls opened, police moved to seal off many voting centres. But some centres were filled with activists determined to hold their ground.

Pro-referendum supporters sleep at a school listed as a polling station (Felipe Dana/AP)

Spanish riot police forcefully removed a few hundred would-be voters from a polling station at a school in Barcelona, with footage of the incident showing violent clashes.

Police have also stormed other community centres and schools designated as polling stations by the Catalan regional authorities.

So far, Catalonia’s government has said 337 people have been injured in the clashes, some seriously.

How is the world reacting?

Nicola Sturgeon, head of the Scottish National Party, called on the Spanish authorities to let the vote press ahead peacefully.

2/2 and call on Spain to change course before someone is seriously hurt. Let people vote peacefully. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 1, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn condemned “police violence against citizens”, and the Belgian prime minister called for political dialogue.

Police violence against citizens in #Catalonia is shocking. The Spanish government must act to end it now. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 1, 2017