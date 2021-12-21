Stormont ministers to decide on ‘additional asks’ to stem latest Covid wave

The Stormont Executive is to decide what “level of asks” will be made of the public to curb the latest surge in Covid-19.

Cases are already increasing in Northern Ireland ahead of the expected peak following the arrival of the Omicron variant in the region earlier this month.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is among the latest people to test positive for the virus.

1/2 When I returned from London on Friday evening I felt a cold coming on but it has been getting worse. PCR test has now come back positive. Close contacts will be notified. Thankfully I received my booster two weeks ago. The importance of being vaccinated cannot be overstated. — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) December 21, 2021

He tweeted that he is continuing to work, although with a “croaky” voice.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said Northern Ireland is a number of days behind London and Scotland, but he expects to see a further increase in cases, and urged the public to get vaccinated and boosted.

“We’re still managing a high number of Delta variant cases; we expect Omicron to become the dominant variant, possibly this side of Christmas, and, if not, after Christmas,” he said.

Stormont ministers are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss further restrictions.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann declined to ‘pre-empt’ any decisions or announcements that may be made by the Executive (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, he confirmed there will be “additional asks” of the public.

“What I will say is I think it has to be a joint united message that comes out of the Executive tomorrow in regards of the asks that we may have to make of the people of Northern Ireland, because we have always been clear that we’ll not boost our way out of the Omicron and the threat of what is actually in front of us at this minute in time,” he said.

“There will be additional asks – the level of those will be decided by the Executive and will be announced by the Executive tomorrow.”

Staff at the new Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

He revealed that up to two-thirds of Covid-19 hospital patients under the age of 50 are unvaccinated.

Mr Swann also said he expects a decision from the UK’s chief medical officers on the 10-day isolation period in the coming days and confirmed that an additional request for military aid has not been made in the vaccination push.

“We have made a number of those requests over the past 20 months, we have considered it in regards to our vaccine programme, but really the timing of what we needed to do, what we needed to mobilise, we weren’t able to get that in place,” he said.

Get vaccinated this Christmas and help protect those closest to you! Trust vaccination hubs across NI are offering: ?1st and 2nd doses for 12-17 year olds?Boosters for eligible 18+ year olds Check your local trust website for more info ➡️https://t.co/ygDvQlhn3L@setrust pic.twitter.com/id4S9mjJa5 — Department of Health (@healthdpt) December 21, 2021

“Fortunately, from what we can see behind us, what we’ve seen across Northern Ireland, it is not currently needed, and I think it is a testimony to the people who have been working in our vaccine programme, from GPs, community pharmacy, or in our trust facilities.

“The buzz that we have here, the number of people who had volunteered previously that have come back out and volunteered again… so a huge testimony to the people who have pulled not just this facility together but continue to vaccinate across Northern Ireland.

“Over 500 walk-ins already here this morning shows the desire of people of Northern Ireland still to come forward and get their vaccinations.”

Health Minister Robin Swann visited @TECBelfast Mass Vaccination Centre where more than 500 jabs have been delivered already this morning by @setrust The Centre is open until 8pm for appointments & walk-ins #getboostedNI pic.twitter.com/cSt9SovlLL — Department of Health (@healthdpt) December 21, 2021

Asked about people attending traditional Boxing Day sporting events, Mr Swann said the Covid certification scheme will cover those facilities.

“What I will say to anyone who is intending to go to one of those sporting events is follow the guidance, wear a face mask if you’re travelling to it, but also think about your activities around those sporting events – how you get there, how you get away from there, your activities before and after those sporting events.