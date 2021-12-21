GB News launches radio channel to ‘shake up’ traditional media

GB News will launch a radio channel in the new year to turn “traditional media on its head.”

The channel will introduce new programmes and several new presenters alongside a ground-breaking move to launch GB News Radio, a DAB radio service, in 2022.

New breakfast hosts Eamonn Holmes, who replaces broadcaster Simon McCoy, and Isabel Webster will be the first to present on the dual service when their television programme airs on January 4.

GB News announces 2022 line-up as radio launches. pic.twitter.com/RpoLZqalB3 — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 21, 2021

GB News will become the UK’s only broadcaster to simulcast its entire output live on both radio and television nationally.

Chief executive officer Angelos Frangopoulos has said the changes were the first of many for 2022.

“With radio, we’re turning traditional media on its head because everyone will be able to continue with the same channel whether they’re at home, travelling, or at work,” he said.

“We set out to innovate and shake up news media and that’s what we’re doing, whether it’s on mass reach television and DAB radio, online, apps, live on YouTube, or digital platforms, GB News will be wherever audiences want us to be.”

In the new year, journalist Anne Diamond will co-present weekend breakfast with Stephen Dixon, making her GB News debut on Dan Wootton’s programme on Tuesday, it was announced.

Colin Brazier will anchor a new two-hour Drivetime programme on weekdays and Alex Phillips will host the 2pm weekday programme We Need to Talk About…, building on the franchise she has already created within her show.

Meanwhile, the weekend afternoon programme Alastair Stewart And Friends will air three days a week.

The channel’s recently introduced Headliners, featuring a panel of British comedians discussing the next day’s newspapers, will become a seven-night offering, GB News announced.