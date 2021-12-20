Salad bar chain Choppaluna to open 10 sites next year in growth plan

Salad bar chain Choppaluna has laid out ambitious growth plans which will see it open 10 restaurants across the UK next year.

The casual dining and food-to-go brand opened its first UK site in London in October 2020 but has said it will now kickstart plans to rapidly grow across the country.

Choppaluna, which operates in London’s Bloomsbury and has sites in Germany, is the latest concept from Hero Brands, which also owns the German Doner Kebab and Island Poke chains.

It said the expansion will start with plans to open another London restaurant in High Holborn in the first quarter of next year.

A site in Glasgow will open in the second quarter, alongside openings in Edinburgh, Manchester, Oxford, Birmingham and Cambridge later in the year.

The group said a number of further locations will be announced next year.

Choppaluna, which was founded by Nikras Agha and Bijan Azadfard, specialises in salad bowls and wraps.

Choppaluna founders Bijan Azadfard, left, and Nikras Agha (Choppaluna/PA)

“It is particularly pleasing to forge ahead with plans to open seven new restaurants across the UK so quickly after the launch of our first restaurant in London Bloomsbury in October 2020, and in my hometown of Berlin last year – it’s a huge achievement for our team.

“The opportunity is truly resonating with our franchise partners within the Hero Brands group and we will work with them to explore opportunities for further expansion throughout the UK.”

Food-to-go and casual have faced a heavy impact from the pandemic as a result of enforced closures as well as reduced footfall, as many office workers stayed at home instead of seeking lunch in centres.

Nevertheless, the business and owner Hero Brands remain optimistic about its long-term future.

Athif Sarwar, Hero Brands chief executive, said: “Hero Brands is responding to emerging consumer trends and focused on growing the brands of the future.

“Eating out is changing and younger consumers are demanding a shorter dwell time, great-tasting healthier food and an aspirational experience that is shareable on their social channels.

“Choppaluna responds to this trend and we worked very closely with Nikras and Bijan to develop the brand and a proposition that truly disrupts the healthy eating space.