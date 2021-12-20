Raab says Downing Street gathering amid first lockdown ‘not against regulations’

Dominic Raab has defended the Government after a picture emerged showing Boris Johnson and his staff enjoying cheese and wine in the Downing Street garden during the first national lockdown.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary stressed the garden was a “place of work” and that sometimes staff would have a “drink after a long day or a long week”.
Mr Raab told Times Radio: “Downing Street used that garden as a place of work. They used it for work meetings. The photo is from a day when, I think, the Prime Minister had just done a press conference.
“And sometimes they’ll have a drink after a long day or a long week. And that’s not against the regulations.”
Mr Raab reiterated on BBC Breakfast: “This wasn’t a social occasion. It was staff having a drink after a busy set of work meetings and the pressures of the day.”
No 10 has also insisted work meetings often took place in the garden.
When asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether he believed “someone or some group” was “dripping out leaks to bring Boris Johnson down”, the Deputy Prime Minister said “it’s certainly being done with an animus” but added he was against “speculating on these things”.
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said a description of the photo as a work meeting “defies all sense of reasonableness”.
Ms Reeves told Good Morning Britain: “Last year, the Government were partying, this year the Government’s hiding. We need leadership from this Government and that is desperately lacking today. This is a Government who set the rules for everybody else and yet think they don’t apply for them. It is not acceptable.”
Asked if she thinks Mr Johnson should step down, she said: “I think it is really difficult for the Prime Minister to set rules now and expect other people to follow them.
“(It) is just so clear on multiple occasions now that him and his ministers don’t stick by the very rules that they are requiring the rest of us to stick by … I think, frankly, a lot of us are just sick of it.”
The alleged gathering is one of a number which have been reported across Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with investigating the reports after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was removed from the probe after it was revealed he had known about a quiz held in his department.