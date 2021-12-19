Rose Ayling-Ellis’s history-making Strictly win watched by 11 million

"You are so amazing, to push me to believe in myself more than I believe in myself."

They've made #Strictly history and had such an incredible journey. This win couldn't mean more to Rose and Giovanni ?@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/5mNnsaKO6R

— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021