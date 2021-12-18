Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.

The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.

Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan, aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.

Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.

“They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all sons, brothers, grandsons, great grandsons, nephews and cousins.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services who did so much to try and save our boys, and also the local community who have come together at this difficult time.

“I would ask that my family are given time to grieve in private.

“They will be forever in my heart and thoughts, love dad.”

“We know it will have come as a great shock to the local community and as part of that community, we are here to offer whatever support we can.

“Local detectives continue to investigate and will be working with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade to determine what caused the fire and to investigate any other relevant matters.

“We will continue to work with the local authority and the wider community to support local residents as they come to terms with this tragic loss.”

“(They were) taken too soon they will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

“Boys I love you forever. Grandad xxx”

A statement released by AFC Wimbledon said: “Everyone at AFC Wimbledon would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Jason Hoath following the tragic deaths of his four young grandsons in a Sutton house fire.