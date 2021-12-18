Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square

UK NewsPublished:

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Met Police said.

Police officers have suffered “minor injuries” during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square.

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.

Later at around 3pm a group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regents Street, police said.

Coronavirus – Sat Dec 18, 2021
A few officers suffered ‘minor injuries’, the Metropolitan Police said (Ian West/PA)

No injuries were reported.

Officers are said to be “closely monitoring” the demonstration.

The Met added that no arrests have been made.

