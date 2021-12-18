Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square

Police officers have suffered “minor injuries” during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square.
The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.
Later at around 3pm a group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regents Street, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Officers are said to be “closely monitoring” the demonstration.
The Met added that no arrests have been made.