Just Eat joins forces with Asda for rapid grocery deliveries

Just Eat has launched into the UK’s rapid grocery delivery market by joining forces with Asda.

The move, which will initially see Just Eat customers able to buy a range of products from five Asda stores, is the takeaway delivery giant’s first tie-up with a major supermarket chain.

The partnership will start in January, with the exact locations set to be announced in the new year.

It comes after a period of rapid growth in the grocery delivery market, with rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats also partnering with UK supermarkets.

Some retailers, including Tesco, have also launched their own services, while a number of start-ups dedicated to grocery delivery, such as Gorillas and Getir, have rapidly expanded across the country since the pandemic hit.

“Our tie-up with Asda means we can help people access everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in a matter of minutes.

“It’s a really exciting development and we look forward to working with Asda on what I’m sure will be a popular addition for our customers.”

The new deal will build on Just Eat’s existing relationship with Asda which has seen it deliver pizzas and meal deals from Asda Kitchen, the retailer’s indoor cafe and diner business, which operates across 42 locations nationwide.

Simon Gregg, vice president of online grocery at Asda, said: “Through working with Just Eat we’re able to give customers in new locations the opportunity to select from a broad range of grocery items for speedy delivery to the doorstep.