How much more expensive will my train ticket be next year?

Rail fares are increasing.

Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across Britain in 2022, including in Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’s Welwyn Hatfield seat.

Figures are based on an increase of 3.8%, which is the maximum allowed under a cap set by the Department for Transport.

Brighton station
An annual season ticket from Brighton to London could hit £5,353 next year (Adam Davy/PA)

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

An aerial image of Liverpool Lime Street station
Annual tickets from Liverpool to Manchester could potentially go up by £132 in 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Woking to London – £3,528 – £3,662 – £134

Tweedbank to Edinburgh – £2,948 – £3,060 – £112

Brighton to London (any route) – £5,108 – £5,302 – £194

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,084 – £2,163 – £79

Neath to Cardiff – £1,852 – £1,922 – £70

A platform at Cardiff Central station
Annual season tickets between Cardiff and Neath could reach £1,941 next year (David Davies/PA)

Liverpool to Manchester (any route) – £2,760 – £2,865 – £105

Gloucester to Birmingham (any route) – £4,468 – £4,638 – £170

Bangor to Llandudno – £1,232 – £1,279 – £47

Edinburgh to Glasgow (any route) – £4,268 – £4,430 – £162

