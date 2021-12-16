William reveals his top Christmas film, song and traditions

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed his favourite Christmas film and song in an interview with a radio station at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

William was asked about his top traditions by children receiving cancer treatment at the London hospital, of which he has been president since 2007.

He said: “Food is quite important to me at Christmas. I do tend to eat a lot at Christmas. There’s always a tiny little bit of space left in my stomach somewhere for a bit more turkey or sausage or, you know, a bit of wine.”

HRH The Duke of Cambridge met with Radio Marsden to answer questions from young patients of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, celebrate the passion of RMH staff and share a favourite Christmas song.

He also said that “bringing the family together at Christmas time is always lovely” and that having children made it “a whole different ball game of noise and excitement”.

Asked about his favourite festive film, William said it was the comedy Elf starring Will Ferrell.

He said: “It’s very funny and I keep watching it every Christmas, it still makes me laugh.”

One young patient wanted to know what William would do if he were in charge of Christmas for a day, to which he replied that he would “bring everyone together to have a big party”.

“There would definitely be no Covid and there certainly wouldn’t be any cancer in the world.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Queen’s traditional pre-Christmas family party in 2018 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duke also shared that his favourite Christmas song was Feliz Navidad.

“I could say Mariah Carey … as well, it’s a good one, and obviously there are many others but I think I’ll probably go for Feliz Navidad – it’s a bit more jolly.”

Asked what he wanted for Christmas, William said he wanted Aston Villa to win their football match on Boxing Day.

Another child wanted to know if the duke had a Lamborghini, to which he replied: “I would love to have a Lamborghini – a big, bright yellow Lamborghini.

“But no, unfortunately, I don’t have a Lamborghini – I’m going to have to save up for one of those when I get older.”

In response to other questions, William said he enjoyed playing the board games Monopoly and Risk with his children, and that he liked ice-skating but was not very good at it and looked like a “deer on ice”.

The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to the Royal Marsden in Sutton to meet staff and patients (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

He said staff would ensure the festive period would be “jolly” despite it being “a different Christmas for those in the hospital this year”.

The interview came as the Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family party next week amid concerns over a spike in Covid cases due to the surge in the Omicron variant.

Plans were reportedly fully in place at Windsor Castle for next Tuesday’s Christmas lunch, which the 95-year-old monarch hosts each year for her extended family.