What the papers say – December 16

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty’s warning to Brits ahead of Christmas dominates Thursday’s papers.

The i leads with Mr Whitty’s warning to the nation to not “mix with people you don’t have to” as the Omicron crisis escalates.

Don't mix with friends unless you have to

The Daily Mirror says Britons have been urged to “rein in partying as Omicron cases surge”.

The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail also cover the story, with the latter adding that the Prime Minister is not cancelling his own Christmas plans.

Guardian front page, Thursday 16 December, 2021; Warning to cut back on socialising as Covid cases surge to record high

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Scale back Christmas plans'

TIMES: Cut back on Christmas says Whitty

The Daily Express reports the Prime Minister is also calling for “sensible” Christmas festivities.

EXPRESS: Wishing Britain a very sensible Xmas

Meanwhile, Metro leads with David Fuller’s jail sentence for murder and the sexual assault of over 100 dead bodies.

The Financial Times leads with Covid cases in the UK hitting a record 78,000 “as Omicron sweeps the country”.

FT UK: Covid cases hit record 78,000 as Omicron sweeps the country

Elsewhere, The Sun carries the Katie Price court verdict after she rolled her car while drink and drug driving.

Tomorrow's front page: Katie Price avoids jail for a booze and cocaine-fuelled car crash during her sixth road ban