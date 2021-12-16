Uber passenger who made billionth UK trip wins free rides for a decade

An Uber passenger has won free rides for a decade after making the billionth UK journey booked through the firm.

The ride hailing app company said the short trip was taken in Portsmouth on December 7.

To mark the milestone, Uber awarded the passenger free rides for the next 10 years, worth up to £10,000.

Since then, the app has been used by passengers from more than 130 countries, with in excess of 28 million trips made to or from UK airports.

The firm’s regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, said: “We’re hugely proud to have reached one billion trips in the UK.

“This milestone is a testament to every amazing driver that has worked with Uber since our launch in the UK.