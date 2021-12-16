Sabina Nessa murder accused due to enter plea in court

Koci Selamaj, 36, allegedly travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne.

A garage worker accused of murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa is expected to enter his plea later.

Koci Selamaj, 36, allegedly travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast to carry out a pre-meditated and predatory attack.

It is claimed he struck 28-year-old Ms Nessa as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east, London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.

Sabina Nessa death
Court artist sketch of Koci Selamaj (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

It is believed that Ms Nessa’s attacker was a complete stranger to her.

Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town and charged with her murder.

On Thursday, Selamaj, an Albanian national, will appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and directions hearing.

The defendant, who is in custody, will appear before senior judge, Mr Justice Wall.

