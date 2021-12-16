Police probe Tory lockdown party as Johnson faces claims over No 10 gathering

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a party in Tory HQ organised by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign.

Boris Johnson reportedly attended a party with staff in the Downing Street garden during the first national lockdown in May last year.

The Guardian and The Independent reported that Boris Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the gathering following a Covid press conference on May 15 2020.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said it will make contact with two people who attended a gathering organised by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign at the Conservative Party HQ in London on December 14 2020 in relation to alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations.

London Mayoral election
Shaun Bailey was the Tory candidate for London mayor (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In response to the latest claims about the Prime Minister, Downing Street said Mr Johnson “briefly” met then health secretary Matt Hancock and his team in the garden, which was “regularly” used for work meetings during the summer months.

