Warning over Covid in Parliament as eight MPs test positive in 24 hours

Parliament will become a “hotbed of infection” unless significant steps are taken to stop the spread of coronavirus, a union has warned.

Eight MPs have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, preventing them from voting on the Government’s Plan B measures in the Commons on Tuesday.

Garry Graham, deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, called on Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg to take steps to make the estate more Covid-secure.

Fears have been raised that MPs crowding into the lobbies to vote on Plan B measures on Tuesday could have pushed case numbers in Parliament higher.

Extra time was allowed for the votes to try and allow MPs to keep their distance.

But Mr Graham said more must be done when the Commons returns after Christmas.

He said: “In just the last few hours, several MPs have announced that they have tested positive for Covid, with some blaming the lack of ability to participate in parliamentary proceedings remotely as a factor.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been urged to ensure the parliamentary estate is Covid-secure (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Only by taking necessary steps to improve safety in the Palace of Westminster will we actually be able to keep democracy going without unnecessary risk to staff or our elected representatives.”