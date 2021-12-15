Katie Price handed suspended sentence and driving ban over drink-drive crash

UK News

The former glamour model, 43, was involved in a collision near her home in Sussex in September.

Katie Price has been handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex.

The former glamour model, 43, was also banned from driving for two years over the collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green on September 28.

She was driving to visit a nearby friend when the crash occurred at around 6.20am, Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard previously.

Katie Price court case
Katie Price admitted driving offences (Ian West/PA)

Price was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital.

The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test was positive for alcohol.

An image shared by police from the scene showed a car flipped on its side.

Katie Price court case
Katie Price bends to pick something up as she arrives at court (Ian West/PA)

At that hearing, her sentencing was adjourned on the condition that she have treatment at the Priory Centre, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.

