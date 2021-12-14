Trapped grey freed from ‘squirrel-proof’ bird feeder

A squirrel that beat a bird-feeder designed to keep it out had to be rescued by the RSPCA after finding itself too fat to escape.

A home-owner in Hartlepool went to replenish the nuts in her garden bird-feeder on Saturday, only to find the squirrel imprisoned by its metal bars.

The animal-lover called the RSPCA and rescue officer Ruth Thomas-Coxon used wire cutters to free the trapped grey, which then scampered off down the garden to freedom.

The squirrel had to be rescued by the RSPCA (RSPCA/PA)

“Luckily his predicament was spotted or he could have endured prolonged suffering.



“He was obviously frightened but otherwise appeared unscathed from his ordeal – however he probably needs to lay off the nuts for a while.



“I freed him in situ, as we’re legally allowed to do, and as soon as he was free he made a quick getaway – which was good to see.”

The RSPCA has asked home-owners to check bird-feeders – even supposedly squirrel-proof ones – regularly, and to call for help if they find a trapped animal.