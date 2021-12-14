Three million booster and third doses of vaccine given in UK in past week

More than three million booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered across the UK in the past week – the highest number for any seven-day period since the rollout of extra doses began.

A total of 3,165,642 booster and third doses were given in the week to December 13, including 513,722 on Monday.

This is the most extra doses reported for a Monday so far.

It is also close to the highest number of extra doses of vaccine reported for a single day, which is 550,253 for Saturday December 11.

The figures, from the four UK health agencies, show that more than 24 million extra doses have now been delivered in the UK.

(PA Graphics)

The two types of extra dose – booster and third dose – are being made available to different groups of people at different times.

The Government has said all eligible adults in the UK will be offered the chance to get a booster jab before the end of the month.

People can have a booster dose if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.