Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 10, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

South Northamptonshire has the highest rate in the UK, with 864 new cases in the seven days to December 10 – the equivalent of 904.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 836.7 in the seven days to December 3.

Plymouth has the second highest rate, up from 769.7 to 875.1, with 2,300 new cases.

Reigate & Banstead in Surrey has the third highest rate, unchanged week-on-week on 873.1, with 1,303 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (825.1, down from 840.0); the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (695.6, down from 814.9); and East Ayrshire has the highest rate in Scotland (655.4, up from 608.6).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Southwark (up from 436.5 to 747.1)

Hackney & City of London (388.5 to 667.7)

Lambeth (479.8 to 753.5)

Islington (382.5 to 646.9)

Lewisham (479.5 to 709.8)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 3.