Cervical screening dipped during pandemic, figures show

? Are you up to date with your #CervicalScreening?

? It only takes five minutes and could save your life.

If you missed your last one, book an appointment at your GP practice now.

ℹ️ Find out more at: https://t.co/7l5SUDqgJb pic.twitter.com/alXuEWKTbj

— NHS Central Lancs CCGs (@CentralLancCCGs) December 2, 2021