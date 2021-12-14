Boris Johnson works to lessen the scale of Tory revolt against Covid Plan B

Boris Johnson was desperately working to lessen the scale of the Tory rebellion against his new coronavirus restrictions as he faces the biggest revolt of his leadership.

After 11th-hour talks with the Prime Minister, one ministerial aide who was on resignation watch as he considered voting against Plan B said he would support the measures despite “big misgivings”.

Danny Kruger, a parliamentary private secretary to Cabinet member Michael Gove, warned he would back the measures “thus far and no further” during Tuesday’s vote when dozens of Conservatives are expected to rebel.

He rejected MPs’ concerns about so-called “vaccine passports” because people would also be able to show a negative lateral flow test to gain entry to venues.

More than 70 Tories have expressed concerns about the Covid pass proposals – due to come into effect on Wednesday – with claims they are illogical and illiberal.

Mr Raab told Sky News: “Even if you haven’t had the double jab or, in due course, the booster, you can still rely on the lateral flow test, which is why I think some of these concerns about this are overstated.”

On Times Radio, Mr Raab added: “If you want to go into a crowded venue, I think most people would think that voluntarily as a matter of their own safety, but also those around them, that that is a reasonable thing to do.

“I don’t think this is a big step or a slippery slope, but I do understand the concerns and that’s why we should have a proper debate.

“Ultimately, I think people should vote for these measures, they are a proportionate, targeted approach given what we don’t know and the precautionary approach we need to take, just temporarily, while we get to grips with Omicron.”

(PA Graphics)

Mr Kruger warned he is “profoundly concerned” about “mass surveillance”, and “the segregation or punishment of people who decline medical interventions offered by the state”.

“I don’t believe that is where anyone in Government wants to go. I spoke to the Health Secretary last night and the Prime Minister this morning,” he wrote on his website.

Mr Kruger said both “stressed that these deliberately limited measures are intended to prevent another mandatory lockdown”, there will “never be compulsory vaccination for any citizen” nor will there be health passes not accepting negative lateral flow tests.

“On this basis – thus far and no further – I am happy to support the measures this evening,” he concluded.

Senior Tory Tobias Ellwood questioned why proof of vaccination status should be considered as a condition of entry to clubs and other mass gatherings.

He acknowledged that showing a negative test result “makes sense” but told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “If you can turn up with just a piece of paper, that documentation you’ve received that says you’ve had two jabs completed six months ago, that will not prevent Covid from entering a large venue.”

He added: “Leadership is about taking people to where perhaps they didn’t realise they needed to go, but they must understand the plan, and this is illogical at the moment.”

(PA Graphics)

The strong emotions on the Tory benches led one MP, Marcus Fysh, to compare the introduction of Covid passes to Hitler’s Nazi regime.

“We are not a ‘papers please’ society. This is not Nazi Germany,” the MP said on Monday.

The comments were condemned by Mr Raab, whose Jewish father fled Czechoslovakia in 1938.

The Deputy Prime Minister said: “I don’t like that kind of language and I don’t think it’s appropriate.”