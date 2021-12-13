Penguins delight residents at Oxfordshire care home with Christmas visit

Two penguins have delighted residents at an Oxfordshire care home in a Christmas visit, waddling around the room as the beaming residents looked on.
The Humboldt penguins, 24-year-old Charlie and nine-year-old Pringle, visited Spencer Court from Heythrop Zoo in Oxfordshire on Friday.
“It is the belief of Heythrop Zoo that by bringing unusual and undomesticated species to the attention of the general public – particularly when accompanied by educational talks – they raise community awareness that indirectly aids conservation.”
Charlie and Pringle are no strangers to care homes, regularly visiting them all across England as a form of therapy for residents.
“What better way to do that than by welcoming these wonderful penguins right into our care home. They are amazing creatures, and we are all enjoying learning more about them together.”
Humboldt penguins are native to Peru and Chile, and can reach speeds of up to 30mph (48kph) when swimming.