Johnson’s warning to Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion fears

Boris Johnson has issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin that there will be “significant consequences” for Russia if it invades neighbouring Ukraine.

The Prime Minister spoke by telephone to Mr Putin on Monday to reassert the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and warn that any destabilising action by Moscow would be a “strategic mistake”.

Mr Johnson’s call marks the latest intervention by Western leaders urging the Kremlin amid growing alarm at the build-up of Russian forces in the region.

A No 10 spokesman said: “He expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to de-escalate tensions and identify durable solutions.