In video: Chocolate elf Benny weighs in at a whopping 8kg

Cadbury World chocolatiers have created an 8kg Christmas elf made out of chocolate to celebrate the festive period.

Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban made the impressive piece at the Birmingham attraction.

Standing half a metre tall, the elf, which has been nicknamed Benny, was made from the equivalent of 178 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Edible glitter was used by the talented chocolatiers for a festive finishing touch.

“Cadbury World’s chocolatiers are renowned for creating some of the most impressive chocolate creations, and Donna and Dawn have definitely continued the tradition with this year’s Christmas masterpiece!” said Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World.